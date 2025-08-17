 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_nflsocialjustice_250815.jpg
NFL will have social justice messages in end zone
nbc_pft_christianmccaffrey_250815.jpg
McCaffrey ‘fast and strong’ as ever at 49ers camp
nbc_pft_lionsoffense_250815.jpg
Detroit Lions ‘paying price for being great team’

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Trial in sexual assault lawsuit against Jerry Jones is delayed, again
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_nflsocialjustice_250815.jpg
NFL will have social justice messages in end zone
nbc_pft_christianmccaffrey_250815.jpg
McCaffrey ‘fast and strong’ as ever at 49ers camp
nbc_pft_lionsoffense_250815.jpg
Detroit Lions ‘paying price for being great team’

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Trial in sexual assault lawsuit against Jerry Jones is delayed, again
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

49ers RBs Patrick Taylor, Corey Kiner dealing with injuries

  
Published August 17, 2025 09:20 AM

The good news for the 49ers backfield is that running back Christian McCaffrey is healthy.

The bad news is that most of the other backs on the roster are not. Isaac Guerendo and fifth-round pick Jordan James missed the game with injuries and wo more running backs went down during the contest.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan said that Patrick Taylor is set to miss multiple weeks with a dislocated shoulder and Corey Kiner is set to be out for a similar amount of time after suffering a high-ankle sprain. Jeff Wilson and Ke’Shawn Vaughn are the other backs on the roster at the moment.

If McCaffrey can stay healthy, the 49ers are going to make him a centerpiece of their offense. Keeping him healthy will be easier with options that allow them to rest him now and then, though, and the 49ers need to find a reliable and available backup to make that happen.