49ers RBs Patrick Taylor, Corey Kiner dealing with injuries

The good news for the 49ers backfield is that running back Christian McCaffrey is healthy.

The bad news is that most of the other backs on the roster are not. Isaac Guerendo and fifth-round pick Jordan James missed the game with injuries and wo more running backs went down during the contest.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan said that Patrick Taylor is set to miss multiple weeks with a dislocated shoulder and Corey Kiner is set to be out for a similar amount of time after suffering a high-ankle sprain. Jeff Wilson and Ke’Shawn Vaughn are the other backs on the roster at the moment.

If McCaffrey can stay healthy, the 49ers are going to make him a centerpiece of their offense. Keeping him healthy will be easier with options that allow them to rest him now and then, though, and the 49ers need to find a reliable and available backup to make that happen.