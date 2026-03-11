49ers re-sign RB Patrick Taylor

The 49ers are bringing running back Patrick Taylor back for the 2026 season.

Taylor’s agents at Equity Sports announced that the back has signed a new contract with the NFC West club. They did not disclose any of the terms of Taylor’s new deal.

Taylor joined the 49ers in 2024 after spending his first three seasons with the Packers. He ran 39 times for 183 yards and a touchdown in 13 games that season, but spent all of last season on injured reserve.

Christian McCaffrey will return as the top back for the Niners in 2026. Isaac Guerendo and Jordan James are also under contract while Brian Robinson is out of contract.