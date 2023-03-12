 Skip navigation
Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
Manchester City - Betting Preview
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders

Top Clips

oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m
nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course
nbc_nas_chicagotriviaquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers tackle Chicago trivia ahead of street race

49ers re-sign Tashaun Gipson

  
Published March 12, 2023 05:13 PM
nbc_pft_samuelintv_230208
February 8, 2023 01:57 PM
Niners WR Deebo Samuel joins Mike Florio and Chris Simms to discuss what made this year’s team so strong, how to balance playing with reckless abandon while trying to stay healthy and more.

Veteran safety Tashaun Gipson will remain in San Francisco rather than testing free agency.

Gipson and the 49ers agreed to a one-year, $2.9 million contract, according to multiple reports.

The 32-year-old Gipson started all 17 games for the 49ers last season after arriving in free agency just before the start of the regular season. He has previously played for the Bears, Texans, Jaguars and Browns.

Gipson was slated to hit free agency on Wednesday, but instead he’ll stick around another year in the 49ers’ secondary, where he played well last year.