49ers release Eli Apple, sign Michael Dwumfour

  
Published August 7, 2025 02:30 PM

Cornerback Eli Apple’s stay with the 49ers turned out to be a brief one.

Apple signed with the team a little more than a week ago, but he’s back to looking for a team after being released on Thursday. The 49ers announced his departure along with the signing of defensive lineman Michael Dwumfour.

Apple had two tackles in four games for the Chargers last season. He has also played for the Dolphins, Bengals, Panthers, Saints and Giants over the course of his nine years in the NFL.

Dwumfour played in two games for the 49ers in 2022 and his most recent regular season action came in one appearance for the Bronws last season.