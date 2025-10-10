49ers rule out Brock Purdy, list Mac Jones as questionable

The 49ers won’t have Brock Purdy again this week.

The team ruled out their starting quarterback after he didn’t practice all week with a toe injury. He has played only Weeks 1 and 4.

Mac Jones is expected to start for Purdy again, but the 49ers list Jones as questionable with his knee and oblique injuries. He was limited in all three practices.

Wide receiver Ricky Pearsall (knee) won’t play again, but wide receiver Jauan Jennings (ankle/rib) is questionable after a second consecutive limited practice.

Jennings played the first two games, missed Week 3 with ankle and shoulder injuries, played Week 4 and missed last Thursday’s game with his ankle and rib injuries.

The 49ers also ruled out defensive tackle Kevin Givens (pectoral), defensive end Yetus Gross-Matos (knee/hamstring) and wide receiver Jordan Watkins (calf).

Defensive tackle Alfred Collins (knee), defensive lineman Kalia Davis (hand), cornerback Upton Stout (ankle) and safety Malik Mustapha (knee) are questionable.