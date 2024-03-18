49ers sign Brandon Parker

The 49ers announced a number of previously reported free agent signings on Monday and they also announced one unreported one.

Offensive lineman Brandon Parker has joined the team. The team said it is a one-year deal and did not announce any other terms.

Parker was a Raiders third-round pick in 2018 and he played in 60 games during his time with the team. Parker made 34 starts and saw most of his time at right tackle while with the AFC West club.

The 49ers re-signed right tackle Colton McKivitz and they have left tackle Trent Williams under contract, so Parker would appear to be ticketed for a reserve role.