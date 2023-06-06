49ers sign Darryl Johnson

pd8gRsGn2dXU
The 49ers have added some depth along the defensive line.
San Francisco announced on Tuesday that the club has signed Darryl Johnson.
A Bills seventh-round pick in 2019, Johnson spent last season with the Seahawks. He appeared in only four games with one start due to a foot injury.
Johnson appeared in 16 games for Buffalo as a rookie, recording a sack, two tackles for loss, and two QB hits. He then played 15 games for the Bills in 2020, recording a sack, three TFLs, and three QB hits.
He appeared in three games of the Panthers in 2021.
As a corresponding move, the 49ers have waived receiver Shae Wyatt — who had signed with the club as an undrafted free agent last month.