Top News

AUTO: JUL 01 NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220
Chicago Street Race Cup starting lineup
Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio - Saturday_ July 1_ 2023_Large Image Without Watermark_m86084.jpg
Mid-Ohio starting lineup: Colton Herta wins pole; Graham Rahal on the front row for first time in four years
AUTO: JUN 24 NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400
Ryan Blaney credits doctor for recovery from Nashville crash

Top Clips

nbc_golf_ussord3_230701.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 3
nbc_golf_strickerkellyintv_230701.jpg
Stricker, Kelly enjoy competing against each other
nbc_moto_redbudehl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Deegan, Lawrence score wins at RedBud

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

AUTO: JUL 01 NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220
Chicago Street Race Cup starting lineup
Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio - Saturday_ July 1_ 2023_Large Image Without Watermark_m86084.jpg
Mid-Ohio starting lineup: Colton Herta wins pole; Graham Rahal on the front row for first time in four years
AUTO: JUN 24 NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400
Ryan Blaney credits doctor for recovery from Nashville crash

Top Clips

nbc_golf_ussord3_230701.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 3
nbc_golf_strickerkellyintv_230701.jpg
Stricker, Kelly enjoy competing against each other
nbc_moto_redbudehl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Deegan, Lawrence score wins at RedBud

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
49ers sign Darryl Johnson

  
Published June 6, 2023 09:45 AM
June 5, 2023 12:42 PM
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed analyze the biggest division favorites ahead of the 2023 NFL season, led by San Francisco, Kansas City, and Jacksonville.

The 49ers have added some depth along the defensive line.

San Francisco announced on Tuesday that the club has signed Darryl Johnson.

A Bills seventh-round pick in 2019, Johnson spent last season with the Seahawks. He appeared in only four games with one start due to a foot injury.

Johnson appeared in 16 games for Buffalo as a rookie, recording a sack, two tackles for loss, and two QB hits. He then played 15 games for the Bills in 2020, recording a sack, three TFLs, and three QB hits.

He appeared in three games of the Panthers in 2021.

As a corresponding move, the 49ers have waived receiver Shae Wyatt — who had signed with the club as an undrafted free agent last month.