49ers sign Darryl Johnson

The 49ers have added some depth along the defensive line.

San Francisco announced on Tuesday that the club has signed Darryl Johnson.

A Bills seventh-round pick in 2019, Johnson spent last season with the Seahawks. He appeared in only four games with one start due to a foot injury.

Johnson appeared in 16 games for Buffalo as a rookie, recording a sack, two tackles for loss, and two QB hits. He then played 15 games for the Bills in 2020, recording a sack, three TFLs, and three QB hits.

He appeared in three games of the Panthers in 2021.

As a corresponding move, the 49ers have waived receiver Shae Wyatt — who had signed with the club as an undrafted free agent last month.