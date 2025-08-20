 Skip navigation
Aaron Glenn: Jets won't be trading Breece Hall
Aaron Glenn: Jets won't be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Trial in sexual assault lawsuit against Jerry Jones is delayed, again
49ers sign OL Michael Dunn, WR Malik Knowles

  
Published August 20, 2025 02:16 PM

The 49ers announced a handful of roster moves on Wednesday.

They have signed offensive lineman Michael Dunn and wide receiver Malik Knowles to their 90-man roster. They released defensive lineman Demone Harris and waived running back Corey Kiner with an injury designation in corresponding moves.

Dunn spent time with multiple teams after going undrafted in 2017, but made his regular season debut with the Browns in 2020. He played six games that season before going on to play in 47 more games and make nine starts over the next four years.

Knowles was with the 49ers in June and July. He’s also had stints with the Vikings and Packers since going undrafted in 2023.