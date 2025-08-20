49ers sign OL Michael Dunn, WR Malik Knowles

The 49ers announced a handful of roster moves on Wednesday.

They have signed offensive lineman Michael Dunn and wide receiver Malik Knowles to their 90-man roster. They released defensive lineman Demone Harris and waived running back Corey Kiner with an injury designation in corresponding moves.

Dunn spent time with multiple teams after going undrafted in 2017, but made his regular season debut with the Browns in 2020. He played six games that season before going on to play in 47 more games and make nine starts over the next four years.

Knowles was with the 49ers in June and July. He’s also had stints with the Vikings and Packers since going undrafted in 2023.