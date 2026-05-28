49ers sign RB Jordan Mims

The 49ers have made an addition to their offensive backfield.

The agents for running back Jordan Mims announced that their client has agreed to a deal with the NFC West club. Mims appeared in one game for the Titans in 2025.

Mims initially signed with the Bills after going undrafted in 2023 and moved on to the Saints to make his regular season debut. He played two games as a rookie and 11 games the next season. He has 20 carries for 71 yards and 12 catches for 71 yards for his career.

Christian McCaffrey is the lead back for the 49ers. Jordan James, Isaac Guerendo, Patrick Taylor, Sincere McCormick, and third-round pick Kaelon Black are the other backs.

UPDATE 4:35 p.m. ET: The NFL’s daily transaction wire shows that the 49ers also signed running back Jermar Jefferson. They waived McCormick and placed defensive back Darrick Forrest on injured reserve.