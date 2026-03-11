 Skip navigation
49ers tender Sam Okuayinonu as a restricted free agent

  
Published March 11, 2026 05:04 PM

The 49ers moved to hold onto defensive end Sam Okuayinonu on Wednesday.

Matt Barrows of TheAthletic.com reports that they have tendered Okuayinonu as a restricted free agent. Okuayinonu received the right of first refusal tender and he’s set to make $3.546 million if he plays on that deal.

Another team could sign Okuayinonu to an offer sheet and the 49ers would have the right to match, but would not receive compensation if that happens.

Okuayinonu made 12 starts in the regular season last year and two more in the playoffs. He had 45 tackles, three sacks and a forced fumble over all 17 of his appearances.