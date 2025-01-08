 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_chiefsbengals_250109.jpg
Kelce rejects idea KC lost to DEN to block CIN
nbc_pft_draft_250109.jpg
PFT Draft: Wild Card underdog QB confidence levels
nbc_pft_49erssaleh_250109.jpg
49ers must be able to adjust defensive scheme

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Son_of_Mine_16X9
New Year’s resolution: 99-cent novels on Amazon
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_chiefsbengals_250109.jpg
Kelce rejects idea KC lost to DEN to block CIN
nbc_pft_draft_250109.jpg
PFT Draft: Wild Card underdog QB confidence levels
nbc_pft_49erssaleh_250109.jpg
49ers must be able to adjust defensive scheme

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Son_of_Mine_16X9
New Year’s resolution: 99-cent novels on Amazon
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

49ers to release Javon Hargrave, but could re-sign him

  
Published January 8, 2025 04:04 PM

The 49ers restructured defensive tackle Javon Hargrave’s contract last month in a way that opened the door to getting some cap relief by making him a post-June 1 cut this offseason and General Manager John Lynch confirmed that is the plan.

Hargrave signed a four-year deal with the team before the 2023 season and made 19 starts in his first year with the club. He tore his triceps early this season, however, and reworking the contract will allow them to take a $7.375 million dead cap hit while clearing 2.85 million in space.

Lynch said the move will allow Hargrave to assess his market and it could open the door to a return.

“Would we be interested in having him? Of course,” Lynch said, via Matt Maiocco of NBCSpotsBayArea.com. “Is that something we’ve come to an agreement on and is it something that fits in our plans? We’ll see.”

Hargrave had 51 tackles and three sacks for the Niners in the regular season. He had 10 tackles, a sack and a fumble recovery in their run to Super Bowl LVIII.