49ers trade up to No. 87, select Ji’Ayir Brown

  
Published April 28, 2023 06:33 PM
nbc_pft_49ersdraft_240420
April 20, 2023 08:37 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms map out why the 49ers should use the 2023 NFL Draft as an opportunity to strengthen their offensive line and consider grabbing replacements for positions they'll eventually need.

Welcome to the 2023 draft, San Francisco.

The 49ers have traded up to No. 87 to select safety Ji’Ayir Brown out of Penn State.

It’s their first selection of this year’s draft, as they were previously slated to make their first pick at No. 99.

San Francisco acquired the pick from Minnesota in exchange for No. 102, No. 164, and No. 222.

Brown transferred from Lackawanna College to Penn State in 2020. He was a two-year starter for the program in 2021 and 2022, receiving third-team All-Big Ten honors in both years.

Brown was plenty productive in his last season at Penn State, recording 74 total tackles, 7.0 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, seven passes defensed, and four interceptions.

He gives San Francisco another physical player for its secondary.