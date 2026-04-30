49ers waive DB Tre Tomlinson

The 49ers dropped a player from their roster on Thursday.

The team announced that they have waived defensive back Tre Tomlinson. The 49ers did not make any corresponding moves, but signed running back Sincere McCormick, safety Patrick McMorris and eight undrafted rookies earlier this week.

Tomlinson was claimed off of waivers from the Rams last offseason, but missed the entire season on injured reserve. He was a 2023 sixth-round pick in Los Angeles and he had 13 tackles in 15 games during his rookie season. He also spent the 2024 season on injured reserve.

The 49ers could clear more space on their roster for rookie additions before or after next week’s rookie minicamp.