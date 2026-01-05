 Skip navigation
49ers WR Jacob Cowing will return to practice this week

  
Published January 5, 2026 04:09 PM

The 49ers will get wide receiver Jacob Cowing back to practice this week.

Coach Kyle Shanahan said Cowing will practice, opening his 21-day window as he tries to get back before the end of the season.

Cowing injured his hamstring in the preseason and went on injured reserve.

The 49ers drafted Cowing in the fourth round in 2024, and he caught four passes for 80 yards in 15 games as a rookie, while averaging 8.8 yards on 28 punt returns.

The 49ers could use the help at the position, with Brandon Aiyuk having missed the season and with Ricky Pearsall, Jauan Jennings and Jordan Watkins having missed time with injuries.