A.J. Brown will not play against the Giants

Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown is coming off a two-touchdown game in last Sunday’s win over the Vikings, but he won’t be able to build on it against the Giants this weekend.

Brown missed practice all week with a hamstring injury and he was ruled out on Friday afternoon. It will be the first game that Brown, who has 29 catches for 395 yards and three touchdowns, has missed this season.

Center Cam Jurgens and defensive end Brandon Graham are also going to miss the game. Jurgens has a knee injury and Brett Toth will likely replace Jurgens in the lineup on Sunday. Graham is healthy, but only came out of retirement a few days ago.

The Eagles also ruled out cornerback Adoree’ Jackson (concussion) and edge rusher Azeez Ojulari (hamstring). Cornerback Jakorian Bennett (pectoral) will not be activated from injured reserve while wide receiver Darius Cooper (shoulder) is questionable to be added to the active roster.