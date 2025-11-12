A.J. Epenesa set for full practice on Wednesday

Edge rusher A.J. Epenesa was one of several Bills defensive players to miss last Sunday’s loss to the Dolphins, but he’s on track for a return to action in Week 11.

Head coach Sean McDermott said on Wednesday that Epenesa will be a full participant in the team’s first practice ahead of facing the Buccaneers on Sunday. Epenesa was out with a concussion and a move to full participation is usually the precursor to clearing the concussion protocol.

Cornerbacks Christian Benford and Taron Johnson were both inactive with groin injuries. McDermott said that both players are set for limited practice participation on Wednesday.

Tight end Dalton Kincaid (hamstring) and defensive tackle Phidarian Mathis (shoulder) are the only players expected to miss practice for the Bills. Defensive end Joey Bosa, cornerback Cam Lewis, wide receiver Khalil Shakir, linebacker Shaq Thompson, and linebacker Dorian Williams are going to be limited.