 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_antoniobrown_251112.jpg
Brown pleads not guilty to attempted murder charge
nbc_pft_giantswishlist_251112.jpg
Simms discusses wish list for Giants head coach
nbc_pft_travis_hunter_ir_251112.jpg
Jags must reassess Hunter’s role next year

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_antoniobrown_251112.jpg
Brown pleads not guilty to attempted murder charge
nbc_pft_giantswishlist_251112.jpg
Simms discusses wish list for Giants head coach
nbc_pft_travis_hunter_ir_251112.jpg
Jags must reassess Hunter’s role next year

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

A.J. Epenesa set for full practice on Wednesday

  
Published November 12, 2025 12:31 PM

Edge rusher A.J. Epenesa was one of several Bills defensive players to miss last Sunday’s loss to the Dolphins, but he’s on track for a return to action in Week 11.

Head coach Sean McDermott said on Wednesday that Epenesa will be a full participant in the team’s first practice ahead of facing the Buccaneers on Sunday. Epenesa was out with a concussion and a move to full participation is usually the precursor to clearing the concussion protocol.

Cornerbacks Christian Benford and Taron Johnson were both inactive with groin injuries. McDermott said that both players are set for limited practice participation on Wednesday.

Tight end Dalton Kincaid (hamstring) and defensive tackle Phidarian Mathis (shoulder) are the only players expected to miss practice for the Bills. Defensive end Joey Bosa, cornerback Cam Lewis, wide receiver Khalil Shakir, linebacker Shaq Thompson, and linebacker Dorian Williams are going to be limited.