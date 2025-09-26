 Skip navigation
nbc_roto_week4bestbetsjaguars49ersv2_250926.jpg
Jaguars-49ers favors under amid quarterback issues
nbc_pft_jetsconversation_250926.jpg
Glenn’s ‘authenticity’ hasn’t translated to wins
nbc_pft_mikemcdonald_250926.jpg
Macdonald has made Seahawks an elite road team

Blackstone Tells Employees They Can Return To NYC Office
345 Park Avenue shooter had CTE
SPORTS-FBN-PERKINS-COLUMN-FL
If change is coming in Miami, will it be Mike McDaniel, Chris Grier, or both?
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
A.J. Terrell ruled out for Sunday’s game vs. Commanders

  
Published September 26, 2025 02:28 PM

Once again, the Falcons will not have cornerback A.J. Terrell.

Atlanta has ruled Terrell out with a hamstring injury for a second consecutive game, as the club faces Washington on Sunday.

Terrell was not able to practice this week. He’s recorded nine total tackles with a pair of passes defensed in his two games so far this season.

Receiver KhaDarel Hodge (groin) and running back Nathan Carter (hamstring) have also been ruled out for Sunday’s matchup.

But tight end Kyle Pitts (toe), receiver Jamal Agnew (groin), safety DeMarcco Hellams (hamstring), edge rusher James Pearce (groin), and receiver Casey Washington (concussion) have all been taken off the injury report and are set to play.