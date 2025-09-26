A.J. Terrell ruled out for Sunday’s game vs. Commanders

Once again, the Falcons will not have cornerback A.J. Terrell.

Atlanta has ruled Terrell out with a hamstring injury for a second consecutive game, as the club faces Washington on Sunday.

Terrell was not able to practice this week. He’s recorded nine total tackles with a pair of passes defensed in his two games so far this season.

Receiver KhaDarel Hodge (groin) and running back Nathan Carter (hamstring) have also been ruled out for Sunday’s matchup.

But tight end Kyle Pitts (toe), receiver Jamal Agnew (groin), safety DeMarcco Hellams (hamstring), edge rusher James Pearce (groin), and receiver Casey Washington (concussion) have all been taken off the injury report and are set to play.