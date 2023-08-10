Aaron Donald “in the best shape of my life” after rehabbing from ankle surgery

Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald’s 2022 season was cut short by an ankle injury, but after surgery early this offseason, he says he’s better than ever.

Donald says he has worked hard to get into even better shape, not only in the weight room but in the kitchen.

“I’m coming off of ankle surgery this season, so I’m trying to keep my body in top shape, pretty much training Monday through Friday and sometimes Saturdays,” Donald told HauteLiving.com. “I’m in the weight room, conditioning, making sure that I’m able to move how I need to move. And honestly, I’m in the best shape of my life. I feel like my strength is where it needs to be. I’m trying to stay away from a lot of fried food, sugars, and things that can cause inflammation, and eat a lot of protein. If I eat certain bad stuff, I just feel like I have to work out. I’ve been doing it for so long that it’s just mental with me now. I grew up a chubby little kid, and I try as hard as I can not to get back to that chubby little kid. I’m scared of that guy [because] I like to take my shirt off and look good. So, I’m trying to make sure that I’m healthy for football, but also for life, period. And right now, my body is looking good.”

At 32 years old and with three Defensive Player of the Year awards to his credit, Donald’s spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame is already secure. But he sounds eager to bounce back from a tough year and show he can still play not just at a high level, but at the very highest level.