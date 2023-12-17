Aaron Donald officially active for Commanders-Rams

Rams star defensive tackle Aaron Donald was added to the injury report on Saturday with groin tightness.

But as expected, he’s active for Sunday’s game against the Commanders.

Donald has recorded 6.0 sacks, 13 tackles for loss, and 21 quarterback hits this season.

But the Rams won’t have right tackle Rob Havenstein, who’s inactive with a groin injury. Joe Noteboom is expected to start in his place. Tutu Atwell is also inactive while in concussion protocol.

For Washington, running back Brian Robinson was previously declared out with his hamstring injury and he’s inactive. Antonio Gibson is expected to start at running back for the Commanders.

The rest of Washington’s inactives are guard Julian Good-Jones, tight end Cole Turner, receiver Mitchell Tinsley, defensive end James Smith-Williams, and cornerback Kyu Blu Kelly.

Los Angeles’ inactives are Havenstien, Atwell, outside linebacker Ocean Mathis, cornerback Shaun Jolly, and defensive lineman Desjaun Johnson.