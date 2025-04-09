Aaron Glenn: Building culture, environment most important thing for Jets right now

Aaron Glenn was part of a major organizational shift while serving as the defensive coordinator of the Lions and he hopes to spark another one as the head coach of the Jets.

The Lions had gone 20 years without a playoff win before Glenn joined Dan Campbell’s first staff in Detroit and they suffered through a rough first season before a winning season in their second year set the stage for two straight division titles. The Jets have not been to the playoffs since the 2010 season and Glenn said last week that “a process” is going to have to play out in order for them to follow a similar path.

Glenn said that the first stages of that process “is about the people that we bring in the building” whether it is players, coaches or support staff and that the first part of the offseason program is devoted to resetting the tone inside the team.

“Understand what phase one is really about,” Glenn said, via Brian Costello of the New York Post. “We’re trying to get bigger, faster, stronger, more explosive. That’s the only thing I want the players worrying about at that point. We have a lot of time for scheme. We have a lot of time to talk about Super Bowls and playoffs, but right now building a culture and building an environment in that building is the most important thing right now to me.”

Glenn was part of winning teams as a player before he helped spark the turnaround for the Lions. That’s left him with a clear idea of the path he wants the Jets to take and now he just has to get his team to follow it.