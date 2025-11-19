 Skip navigation
Aaron Glenn: Kris Boyd is in good spirits after shooting and will be OK

  
Published November 19, 2025 12:44 PM

Jets cornerback Kris Boyd remains hospitalized after he was shot in New York City over the weekend, but Jets head coach Aaron Glenn said today that Boyd will be OK.

Glenn said he has spoken with Boyd and that Boyd sounded positive about his prognosis.

“He’s going to come out of this thing really, really well,” Glenn said. “That’s what eases my mind, is that he’s in good spirits, his wife and his kid, they’re in good spirits, and he’ll walk away from this just fine.”

Glenn said he’s not thinking about Boyd’s future in football, just about his life.

“Once I heard about the situation, talking about Kris in general, the first thing I thought about was, he just had a kid, and I’m thinking about his wife, I’m thinking about his kid, and I want to make sure that he’s OK. And that’s the only thing that really went through my mind,” Glenn said.

Glenn said he was concerned when he heard Boyd was shot but came away feeling much better once he talked to Boyd.

“He felt really upbeat and that’s what gives me comfort, that he’s talking that way,” Glenn said.

New York City police are investigating the shooting, and the shooter remains at large.