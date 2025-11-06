 Skip navigation
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Aaron Jones did not practice on Wednesday

  
Published November 5, 2025 07:09 PM

Vikings running back Aaron Jones expressed confidence that he’d be able to play against the Ravens after injuring his shoulder in Week 9, but his outlook for this Sunday is far from certain.

Jones, who is also listed with a toe injury, did not take part in Wednesday’s practice. The team will work out twice more before handing in injury designations for their matchup with the AFC North club.

Safety Theo Jackson (concussion), cornerback Jeff Okudah (concussion), tight end Josh Oliver (foot), and safety Harrison Smith (rest) were also out of practice for the Vikings.

Right guard Will Fries (calf), fullback C.J. Ham (hand), safety Josh Metellus (foot), and defensive lineman Jalen Redmond (shin) were limited participants. Left tackle Christian Darrisaw (knee) was the only player on the injury report as a full participant.