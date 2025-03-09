Aaron Jones re-signs with Vikings

Letting accomplished veteran running backs go to free agency is so 2024.

The latest tailback to re-up with his current team is Vikings running back Aaron Jones.

Jones has agreed to terms on a two-year, $20 million deal with $13 million guaranteed, per multiple reports. He signed a one-year, $7 million deal after the Packers released him last March.

In 2024, Jones gained 1,138 rushing yards. He added 405 receiving yards and scored seven total touchdowns.

Last year’s signings of Saquon Barkley by the Eagles, Derrick Henry by the Ravens, and Josh Jacobs by the Packers resurrected the running back market, at least for high-end running backs. For the average, random player at the position, it still makes more sense to let the player go and backfill with a younger, cheaper option than to pay big money.

During the season, the Panthers re-signed Chuba Hubbard and the Cardinals re-signed James Conner.

Jones had been the best available running back on our top 100 list. The remaining options are Steelers running back Najee Harris, Chargers running back J.K. Dobbins, Cowboys running back Rico Dowdle, and Eagles running back Kenneth Gainwell.