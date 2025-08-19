Aaron Rodgers among at least four Steelers who won’t play Thursday

The Steelers will sit at least four players in Thursday’s preseason finale against the Panthers.

Coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday that quarterback Aaron Rodgers, edge T.J. Watt, defensive lineman Cam Heyward and wide receiver DK Metcalf will not play.

Every other player is in the mix to see at least a few snaps, Tomlin said.

Rodgers played 10 snaps in the preseason finale with the Jets against the Giants in 2023. That was his first preseason action since 2018. He did not play in the 2024 preseason.

Tomlin said he doesn’t need to see his new quarterback in the preseason.

“I’m comfortable with what I’ve seen out here [in practice],” Tomlin said, via Cameron Wolfe of NFL Media.

Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette said it is the first time that a healthy Steelers starting quarterback did not play a snap in a preseason game dating to before Ben Roethlisberger.