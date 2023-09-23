Aaron Rodgers congratulated Jordan Love on keeping Bears ownership in place

During his long winning streak against the Bears when he was quarterbacking the Packers, Aaron Rodgers famously yelled to Bears fans, “I own you.” And he’s not going to let Bears fans forget.

As the Packers and Jordan Love were beating the Bears in Week One, Rodgers texted Love to remind him that he’s the Bears’ new owner.

“I did send J a text, right after the Bears, when they pulled away I sent him a message because I wanted him to see it when he got back to his phone,” Rodgers told Pat McAfee. “I said, ‘Congratulations on keeping the ownership in place.’ That was pretty awesome for him.”

Rodgers went 24-5 as a starter against the Bears. Love is now 1-0 against them.

After being traded to the Jets this offseason and tearing his Achilles tendon in Week One, Rodgers is now rehabbing in California. But he’s watching the league closely and keeping in touch with old teammates, including hoping to see Love continue ownership of the Bears.