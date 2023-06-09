 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: JUL 01 NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220
Chicago Street Race Cup starting lineup
Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio - Saturday_ July 1_ 2023_Large Image Without Watermark_m86084.jpg
Mid-Ohio starting lineup: Colton Herta wins pole; Graham Rahal on the front row for first time in four years
AUTO: JUN 24 NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400
Ryan Blaney credits doctor for recovery from Nashville crash

Top Clips

nbc_golf_ussord3_230701.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 3
nbc_golf_strickerkellyintv_230701.jpg
Stricker, Kelly enjoy competing against each other
nbc_moto_redbudehl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Deegan, Lawrence score wins at RedBud

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: JUL 01 NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220
Chicago Street Race Cup starting lineup
Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio - Saturday_ July 1_ 2023_Large Image Without Watermark_m86084.jpg
Mid-Ohio starting lineup: Colton Herta wins pole; Graham Rahal on the front row for first time in four years
AUTO: JUN 24 NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400
Ryan Blaney credits doctor for recovery from Nashville crash

Top Clips

nbc_golf_ussord3_230701.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 3
nbc_golf_strickerkellyintv_230701.jpg
Stricker, Kelly enjoy competing against each other
nbc_moto_redbudehl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Deegan, Lawrence score wins at RedBud

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Aaron Rodgers: Last six weeks have been most fun I’ve had in a while

  
Published June 9, 2023 09:45 AM
Brj4W5VdZg_5
June 8, 2023 09:00 AM
Chris Simms explains to Mike Florio why Aaron Rodgers needs to take advantage of his special arm and stop leaving so many plays on the field in order to rise from No. 8 on his Top 40 QB Countdown.

When the Jets first swung a trade for quarterback Aaron Rodgers this spring, there were questions about how much of the team’s offseason program he would attend.

Rodgers missed voluntary work with the Packers in recent years and he said at a press conference in April that he expected to miss some work this spring, but things played out differently. Rodgers confirmed at a Friday press conference that he attended all of the team’s OTAs and said that the calf strain he suffered during a practice contributed to the decision to stick around.

It didn’t hurt that Rodgers was enjoying himself in his new surroundings.

“The last six weeks have been about the most fun I’ve had in a while. It’s fun to come to work and be excited about what we’re doing,” Rodgers said, via SNY.

The Jets canceled their mandatory minicamp so the team will be scattering until the start of training camp, but Rodgers said he plans to organize workouts with the team’s receivers between now and their return to kick off the next stage of a highly anticipated season.