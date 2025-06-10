Aaron Rodgers on picking Pittsburgh: “It starts with Mike Tomlin”

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers made his Steelers debut on Tuesday, during the first day of the team’s mandatory minicamp. After practice, he met with Pittsburgh reporters for the first time.

The first question posted by the team on social media was this: Why was Pittsburgh the right fit for him?

“I think it starts with Mike Tomlin,” Rodgers told reporters. “I’ve been a fan of his for a long time. There’s a few iconic franchises in the NFL. I played for one of them for 18 years. This is another one of those. There’s something special about — obviously this area, so many great quarterbacks are from Pittsburgh.

“I feel like Pittsburgh has been a part of my career from the beginning, playing for Mike McCarthy for 13 years, having Tom Clements — or Tommy Clements, depending on how old you are — as my quarterback coach forever, Tom Capers, Kevin Greene, Darren Perry, Ben McAdoo, Frank Cignetti, Luke Getsy. I don’t want to forget anybody, but a lot of ‘Yinzers’ in my life.”

There will be more than a few Yinzers in his life going forward. He becomes the most important resident of the Steel City. And he arrives at a time when many are skeptical.

Many will likely stay skeptical until Rodgers plays and wins some games with the third team of his career. Especially since the last two years with the non-iconic Jets were less than iconic for Rodgers.