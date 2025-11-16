Aaron Rodgers questionable to return with left wrist injury

The Steelers are at least beginning the second half of Sunday’s game against the Bengals without their starting quarterback.

Pittsburgh announced Aaron Rodgers is questionable to return with a left hand injury.

Rodgers was clearly favoring his left wrist area at the end of the second quarter. He went back to the locker room for further evaluation just before halftime.

Backup Mason Rudolph has entered the contest for the first drive of the third quarter.

The Bengals have narrowed Pittsburgh’s lead to just one point, as Evan McPherson hit a 43-yard field goal to cap the first possession of the second half.

For Cincinnati, Cam Taylor-Britt has been ruled out with a foot injury. Cam Sample is also questionable to return with an oblique injury.