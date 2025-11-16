 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_jjettas_251114.jpg
What’s behind Jefferson’s down year with Vikings?
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251114.jpg
Purdy, Love, Rodgers must step up in Week 11
nbc_pft_nflpa_251114.jpg
Report: NFL files grievance on NFLPA report cards

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_jjettas_251114.jpg
What’s behind Jefferson’s down year with Vikings?
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251114.jpg
Purdy, Love, Rodgers must step up in Week 11
nbc_pft_nflpa_251114.jpg
Report: NFL files grievance on NFLPA report cards

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Aaron Rodgers questionable to return with left wrist injury

  
Published November 16, 2025 02:57 PM

The Steelers are at least beginning the second half of Sunday’s game against the Bengals without their starting quarterback.

Pittsburgh announced Aaron Rodgers is questionable to return with a left hand injury.

Rodgers was clearly favoring his left wrist area at the end of the second quarter. He went back to the locker room for further evaluation just before halftime.

Backup Mason Rudolph has entered the contest for the first drive of the third quarter.

The Bengals have narrowed Pittsburgh’s lead to just one point, as Evan McPherson hit a 43-yard field goal to cap the first possession of the second half.

For Cincinnati, Cam Taylor-Britt has been ruled out with a foot injury. Cam Sample is also questionable to return with an oblique injury.