Aaron Rodgers: “Ridiculous” to think Jets future hinges on next five games

The Jets have five games left. Aaron Rodgers has five games left with the Jets.

Rodgers was asked by reporters on Wednesday whether he believes the final 2024 games will determine whether the Jets want to keep him for 2025.

“I think it is ridiculous, with all due respect,” Rodgers said. “If they want me to stay, fantastic. If it takes these five games, maybe they don’t know what I bring to the table, but that being said I’d love to play really frigging well the last five games.”

What does he bring to the table at this point? What will he bring to the table in 2025?

Here’s the reality. The Jets will have a new regime. Why would the new regime want to keep the quarterback who helped make the old regime the old regime?

It’s no surprise, then, that there have been no discussions about whether the Jets want Rodgers back next year.

“There will be a conversation at some point,” Rodgers said. “Listen, if they say they want to move on, that’s great, fantastic, you know. But if they say they want me to play, then I’ll consider it.”

He reiterated that staying with the Jets is his first choice. Could the Giants be his second?

“Yeah, I just re-did my house here in Jersey,” Rodgers said. “My goal was to play a few more years here, but we’ll see.

“I’d like to be healthy, I’d like to end on my feet and then I’d like to play well and I’d like to feel like I’m wanted back, if not, again I will not offended, I won’t be upset I’ll be so thankful either way whatever happened here, but I got to be healthy mentally, physically, and then there’s got to be interest on both sides and if that’s not the case then I’ll look at other options, but first I’ll think about whether I’d actually want to play or not, but it usually takes a good month to get away from it, which I’ll do the first month, and then we’ll see what happens.”

Yes we will. At this point, however, it will be a major upset if the Jets want Rodgers back.