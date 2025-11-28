 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

TravisKelce11-26.jpg
Chiefs, Lions lead Thanksgiving best bets
nbc_simms_raiderschargers_251126.jpg
NFL Week 13 Preview: Raiders vs. Chargers
nbc_csu_billsteelers_251126.jpg
NFL Week 13 Preview: Bills vs. Steelers

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

TravisKelce11-26.jpg
Chiefs, Lions lead Thanksgiving best bets
nbc_simms_raiderschargers_251126.jpg
NFL Week 13 Preview: Raiders vs. Chargers
nbc_csu_billsteelers_251126.jpg
NFL Week 13 Preview: Bills vs. Steelers

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Aaron Rodgers to start for the Steelers on Sunday

  
Published November 28, 2025 01:59 PM

Aaron Rodgers is set to return to the Steelers’ starting lineup on Sunday.

Rodgers missed Week 12 with a fracture in his left wrist, but Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said early this week that there was optimism that the quarterback would be good to go against the Bills. On Friday, Tomlin said that Rodgers was a full participant in practice and will have no injury designation.

That puts Rodgers on track to make his 11th start of the season and Tomlin had positive updates on a couple of other injured starters as well.

Wide receiver DK Metcalf (ankle) and edge rusher Alex Highsmith (pectoral) are also set to play as the Steelers try to reclaim first place in the AFC North. Left tackle Broderick Jones (neck) will not play and Andrus Peat is expected to take his place in the starting lineup.