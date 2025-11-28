Aaron Rodgers to start for the Steelers on Sunday

Aaron Rodgers is set to return to the Steelers’ starting lineup on Sunday.

Rodgers missed Week 12 with a fracture in his left wrist, but Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said early this week that there was optimism that the quarterback would be good to go against the Bills. On Friday, Tomlin said that Rodgers was a full participant in practice and will have no injury designation.

That puts Rodgers on track to make his 11th start of the season and Tomlin had positive updates on a couple of other injured starters as well.

Wide receiver DK Metcalf (ankle) and edge rusher Alex Highsmith (pectoral) are also set to play as the Steelers try to reclaim first place in the AFC North. Left tackle Broderick Jones (neck) will not play and Andrus Peat is expected to take his place in the starting lineup.