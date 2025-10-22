Aaron Rodgers told Broderick Jones: I’m 41; you can’t be tackling me like that

Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers thought they had a comeback win when the quarterback threw a 68-yard touchdown pass to Pat Freiermuth with 2:21 left last Thursday. He leaped in the air and pumped his fist as if he was 20 years younger.

Offensive tackle Broderick Jones then tackled Rodgers from behind in his exuberance, drawing Rodgers’ ire.

Rodgers joked Wednesday that the only time he was hit in the 33-31 loss to the Bengals was “Broderick[‘s tackle], so I’m feeling pretty good.”

“I texted him,” Rodgers said, via Jim Wexell of the team website. “I said, ‘Hey, man, I love your energy. I love everything you’re about. But also, I’m 41, OK? You can’t be out there tackling me like that.’

“But I love Brod. We had a couple laughs about it, and I told him I’m getting him next. He better watch his back.”

Jones laughed it off this week, joking that he isn’t ruling out a similar celebration in the future.

“We’re still joking about it,” Jones said. “Yeah, he was a little mad, but it’s all right. It’s football. It gets intense and all. But it’s no love lost. It’s just the energy that he brings and that I bring. He told me, ‘Don’t lose the fire,’ and I told him the same. We shall see on Sunday after he throws another touchdown. I might tackle him again.”