nbc_pft_nfl_figures_250321.jpg
PFT Draft: NFL figures deserving of a reality show
nbc_pft_sanders_250321.jpg
Sanders remains tough amid pre-draft noise
nbc_pft_crystalball_250321.jpg
Crystal Ball: QB Musical Chairs edition

Other PFT Content

NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
nbc_pft_nfl_figures_250321.jpg
PFT Draft: NFL figures deserving of a reality show
nbc_pft_sanders_250321.jpg
Sanders remains tough amid pre-draft noise
nbc_pft_crystalball_250321.jpg
Crystal Ball: QB Musical Chairs edition

Other PFT Content

NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
Abdul Carter is the betting favorite to go No. 2 overall in the 2025 NFL draft

  
Published March 22, 2025 05:25 AM

With Miami quarterback Cam Ward widely expected to go to the Titans with the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft, Penn State defensive end Abdul Carter has solidified his status to go second overall.

Carter is a -125 favorite to go second overall at DraftKings. Ward is a -700 favorite to go first overall.

Barring a trade, the Browns will be picking second, and pairing Carter with Myles Garrett would give the Browns perhaps the most talented defensive end tandem in the NFL. It would also, however, leave open the question of who the Browns’ quarterback of the future is.

That leads to the player with the next-best odds to go No. 2 overall, Colorado quaterback Shedeur Sanders. Ward is listed a +600 to go second overall. It’s unlikely he’ll be available.

The only other player who appears to have a realistic shot at going No. 2 overall is Colorado wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter, who is listed at +650.

The long shots are Michigan defensive lineman Mason Graham, Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart and Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty, all listed at +4000.