Adam Thielen announces his retirement

As expected, Adam Thielen is calling it a career.

In a post on social media, Thielen formally announced his retirement on Wednesday.

“What a ride it has been!” Thielen’s post reads. “13 years what a blessing! Have been blessed with so many great relationships and mentors over the years that I am forever grateful for! Thank you to everyone who has supported me through the years, it has meant everything to my family and I!”

Thielen, 35, spent the vast majority of his career with the Vikings. Signing with the club as an undrafted free agent in 2013, he spent his first season on the practice squad before becoming a special teams contributor in 2014 and 2015.

But in 2016, Thielen ascended to starting receiver, catching 69 passes for 967 yards with five touchdowns. He followed that with a pair of Pro Bowl seasons in 2017 and 2018.

After Minnesota let him go following the 2022 season, Thielen spent two years with the Cardinals. he caught 103 passes for 1,014 yards with four TDs in 2023.

He was traded back to the Vikings at the start of the 2025 regular season, but did not contribute much, catching just eight passes for 69 yards in 11 games. He was released and claimed off waivers by the Steelers, where he finished his career with a two-catch performance in Monday’s playoff loss to the Texans.

Thielen retires at No. 5 on Minnesota’s franchise list with 6,751 receiving yards, No. 4 with 542 receptions, and No. 3 with 55 touchdowns.