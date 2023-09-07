Adam Thielen doesn’t practice Thursday

Panthers wide receiver Adam Thielen’s practice participation moved in the wrong direction Thursday.

Thielen was a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice due to an ankle injury, but the team listed him as being out of practice altogether on Thursday. Friday will bring the final practice of the week and injury designations for Sunday’s game against the Falcons, so we’ll see if the lack of work was because of a setback or just an attempt to rest a veteran as much as possible before gameday.

Wide receiver DJ Chark remained out with a hamstring injury. Wide receiver Terrace Marshall (back) was limited for the second straight day and Ihmir Smith-Marsette (ankle) continued to be a full participant.

Safety Sam Franklin (knee) was limited and defensive end DeShawn Williams (illness) went from out of practice to full participation.