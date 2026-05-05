Adoree’ Jackson is visiting the Cowboys

The Cowboys are meeting with a potential addition to their secondary on Tuesday.

Cornerback Adoree’ Jackson is visiting with the team, per a report from NFL reporter Jordan Schultz. The Cowboys currently have one open spot on their 90-man roster.

Jackson played for the Eagles last season and he recorded 55 tackles and an interception in 14 regular season appearances. He also had four tackles in their playoff loss to the 49ers.

The move to the Eagles came after Jackson spent four seasons with the Giants. The 2017 first-round pick spent his first four years in the league with the Titans. He has 459 tackles, five interceptions, six forced fumbles, and five fumble recoveries over the course of his career.

The Cowboys signed Cobie Durant and Derion Kendricks as free agents before drafting Devin Moore in the fourth round last month. DaRon Bland and Shavon Revel are their top returning corners.