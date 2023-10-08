After Jalen Hurts QB sneak touchdown, Eagles lead Rams 17-14 at halftime

When Puka Nacua hauled in a 22-yard touchdown with 32 seconds left in the first half, it looked like the Rams would have a 14-10 lead going into halftime.

But the Eagles had three timeouts and — aided by a couple of Rams penalties — needed only four plays to get into the end zone with a “Brotherly Shove” for a 17-14 advantage.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts found A.J. Brown deep down the middle of the field on third-and-1 from the Philly 34 for a first down and a horse collar tackle put the Eagles at the L.A. 14. Then a defensive pass interference penalty put Philadelphia on the 1-yard line.

And even though everyone in the stadium probably knew what was coming, Hurts was still able to burrow himself into the end zone with a QB sneak for a touchdown.

Hurts ended the first half 16-of-23 passing for 152 yards with a touchdown. He also leads the club with eight carries for 50 yards.

On the previous drive. Nacua caught a perfectly thrown ball down the right sideline for Matthew Stafford’s second touchdown pass of the first half. Nacua has three catches for 34 yards while Cooper Kupp has six catches for 95 yards in his first game of the season.

Stafford is 12-of-17 passing for 147 yards with two TDs.

This has been an offensive display, with Philadelphia racking up 16 first downs and 204 yards while going 7-of-9 on third down. Los Angeles has nine first downs, but is averaging 6.5 yards per play and is 5-of-7 on third down.

The Rams are set to receive the second-half kickoff.