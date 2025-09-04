 Skip navigation
Aidan Hutchinson: It’s always exciting to see the market for pass rushers go up

  
Published September 4, 2025 05:43 AM

Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson may say thank you when he sees Packers edge rusher Micah Parsons on Sunday in Green Bay.

Hutchinson acknowledged that the record-breaking contract Parsons signed with the Packers got his attention, and Hutchinson is thrilled to see how much pass rushers are getting paid as he heads into the fourth season of his career and thinks about his own second contract.

“It’s always exciting — it’s been a big year for D-ends. It’s been a big year for the market. It’s gone up exponentially. So, yeah, it’s always exciting to see that market go up,” Hutchinson said.

But when it comes to his own contract, Hutchinson said that’s not his concern.

“I’m focused on the Green Bay Packers right now. I’m not really dealing with the contract stuff. we’re focused on sacking Jordan Love,” Hutchinson said.

Hutchinson knows that the more sacks he gets, the more money he’s going to make when his second contract comes.