AJ Dillon waits for his next chance

Packers running back AJ Dillon is a free agent. Two days in to the legal tampering period, his name hasn’t come up.

It now has.

Here’s an effort to get the lawnmower started, via Ian Rapoport of NFL Media: “As the #Packers have rebuilt their RB room, free agent RB AJ Dillon has several options outside GB, with sources say he’s looking at the #Giants, #Colts and #Cowboys.”

First, he might not have an option inside Green Bay. As of last week, the Packers reportedly weren’t likely to re-sign him. After making a significant investment in Josh Jacobs, the Packers seem to be moving forward with a new approach at tailback.

Second, so what if he’s “looking at” the Giants, Colts, and Cowboys? They have to be looking at him.

The same thing happened last year. It was leaked to a reporter who was all too willing to play the quid pro quo game that running back Ezekiel Elliott had narrowed his options to the Bengals, Eagles, and Jets. It quickly became clear that not one of those teams were interested in Elliott.

That’s what this is. An attempt at kick starting a non-existent market. It doesn’t matter who Dillon is “looking at.” It matters when someone is thinking about offering him a contract. For now, there’s been no indication to date that this will be happening soon.

A second-round pick in 2020, Dillon rushed for 613 yards on 178 carries in 2023, averaging 3.4 yards per attempt.