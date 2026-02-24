John Lynch on contract talks with Trent Williams: I feel very positive

49ers General Manager John Lynch addressed where things stand with left tackle Trent Williams shortly after a Tuesday report that the team is struggling to come to an agreement on a new deal with the veteran.

Williams is set to have a cap number of $38.841 million in the final year of his deal and the 49ers would like to redo his contract in order to make that number easier to swallow. Per the report from Adam Schefter of ESPN, Williams could be released if the standoff over the contract cannot be resolved.

Lynch provided a rosier outlook on where things currently stand. He said that there have been “really good, productive, and substantive meetings” with Williams and his agent about the contract and expressed optimism that a solution to keeping Williams on the team will be found.

“Here’s what I know: Trent loves being a Niner,” Lynch said, via 49ersWebzone.com. “We love having Trent as a Niner. And it’s up to us to figure that out, and to thread that needle. There’s some unique circumstances in that we all know what Trent is as a player, how great of a player he’s been. He’s gonna be 38 years old, and so, there’s some things that go into that, but I think we’re all on the same page, and I feel very positive about where that’s going.”

Lynch’s positivity about where things are headed was not joined by any word about how far things might be from the finish line and they’ll need to make their way to that point fairly quickly to ensure that Williams remains on the team for another season.