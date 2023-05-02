 Skip navigation
Albany Empire, owned by Antonio Brown, descends into chaos

  
Published May 2, 2023 10:07 AM
Where Antonio Brown goes, chaos often follows.

Chaos has followed Brown to Albany. Last month, he assumed 95-percent ownership of the Albany Empire, an indoor football team. Since then, things have not gone very well.

Abigail Rubel of the Albany Times Union reported on Monday that the players hadn’t been paid since April 21. On Monday, head coach Damon Ware left the team over lack of payment.

Meanwhile, multiple players have been suspended due to an incident on the team bus, following a game this weekend in North Carolina. The Albany police responded early Monday to a report of “aggravated harassment” arising from the alleged incident on the bus.

Per Rubel, Empire acting president Alberony Denis claimed “the lack of payment was due to issues with the payroll processor” dating back to former owner Mike Kwarta’s tenure. Denis said the players were told they’d be paid on Monday afternoon.

The Empire have won consecutive National Arena League championships. A three-peat is looking unlikely, even if Brown were to suit up and play.