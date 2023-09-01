Albert Okwuegbunam looking forward to “fresh start” with Eagles

In the hours before Tuesday’s deadline for teams to cut their rosters to 53 players, there was a report that the Broncos would be waiving tight end Albert Okwuegbunam but that turned out to be incorrect.

Okwuegbunam wound up being traded to the Eagles before any final roster moves were turned into the league. The change in plans meant Okwuegbunam didn’t have a choice in where he wound, but it doesn’t sound like he’s unhappy with the way things played out.

Okwuegbunam dealt with injuries and erratic quarterback play during his three years in Denver and said that he sees coming to Philadelphia as a “fresh start” on showing the athletic ability he flashed while coming out of Missouri in 2020.

“Great support system here. Great culture,” Okwuegbunam said, via the team’s website. “Just grinding in the playbook. It’s getting with the guys and the coaches and just learning the offense. That’s the first step right there just so I can go out there and play fast and that’s been my biggest focus for sure.”

Dallas Goedert is the No. 1 tight end with the Eagles, so Okwuegbunam likely won’t be asked to do too much right off the bat. If he can develop some chemistry with Jalen Hurts, his role might be a significant one before the year is out.