Alec Ogletree announces his retirement

Linebacker Alec Ogletree has brought his playing career to an end.

Ogletree announced his retirement in an Instagram post on Tuesday. The announcement comes more than a year after Ogletree made his last appearance on an NFL field.

Ogletree entered the league as a Rams first-round pick in 2013 and was named a second-team All-Pro while playing for the team in 2016. He was traded to the Giants in March 2018 and then moved onto the Jets after being released in 2020. He finished up his playing days by making 16 starts for the Bears in 2021.

In 111 career games, Ogletree was credited with 766 tackles, 7.5 sacks, 12 interceptions, four interception returns for touchdowns, 13 forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries.