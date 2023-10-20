Alec Pierce questionable with shoulder injury

The Colts may have to play Sunday’s game without one of their starting receivers.

Alec Pierce is officially questionable for the Week 7 contest against the Browns with a shoulder injury.

But Pierce is trending in the right direction, as he went from a non-participant on Wednesday, to limited on Thursday, and full on Friday.

“We’ll see,” head coach Shane Steichen said of Pierce in his Friday press conference. “We’ll talk to him after practice in a little bit. We’ll see how he went through practice but he looked good.”

Through six games, Pierce has 11 catches for 149 yards while playing 91 percent of the offensive snaps.

Indianapolis won’t have offensive tackle Braden Smith (hip/wrist) or tight end Kylen Granson (concussion) against Cleveland as both have been ruled out.