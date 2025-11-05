 Skip navigation
Alex Highsmith takes AFC defensive player of the week

  
Published November 5, 2025 12:11 PM

The Steelers defense has been justly criticized for much of the season, but the unit came up with a strong effort against the Colts in Week 9.

They forced six turnovers and sacked Daniel Jones five times in a 27-20 win over the Colts. Edge rusher Alex Highsmith played a big role in that performance.

Highsmith had four tackles, three tackles for loss, two sacks, a forced fumble, and a pass defensed in the victory.

The NFL named Highsmith the AFC’s defensive player of the week in recognition of that outing. It is the third time that Highsmith has received that award and the first time since the 2023 season.