Alex McGough signs to Packers’ practice squad

The Packers have a third quarterback.

A day after cutting Alex McGough, the Packers announced they have re-signed him to their practice squad. He will back up Jordan Love and rookie Sean Clifford.

McGough entered the NFL as a seventh-round pick of the Seahawks in 2018. He was the USFL’s MVP during the 2023 season.

McGough signed with the Packers in July and beat out Danny Etling for the No. 3 job. He played in two preseason games and completed 4 of 5 passes for 69 yards.

The Packers also signed tight end Austin Allen, cornerback Corey Ballentine, linebacker Keshawn Banks, wide receiver Grant DuBose, center James Empey, safety Innis Gaines, wide receiver Bo Melton, linebacker Arron Mosby, linebacker Kenneth Odumegwu, fullback Henry Pearson, safety Benny Sapp III, defensive lineman Chris Slayton, running back Patrick Taylor, offensive tackle Kadeem Telfort and cornerback Kiondre Thomas to the practice squad.

All 16 practice squad players spent time with the team during training camp.

The Packers also announced they cut linebacker Tariq Carpenter and defensive lineman Jonathan Ford.