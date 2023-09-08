Alexander Mattison named NFLPA Community MVP for Week 1

Vikings running back Alexander Mattison is hoping for on-field success in his new role as the starter in Minnesota and his off-field efforts have received some recognition ahead of the season opener.

The NFL Players Association announced on Friday that Mattison has been named their first Community MVP of the 2023 season. Mattison is being recognized for hosting a back-to-school event through his I AM GIFTED foundation. In conjunction with the Salvation Army, Mattison’s foundation provided more than 250 underserved kids in Minnesota with new backpacks, books, school supplies, shirts, shoes, socks, and wristbands as well as free haircuts.

Mattison also held a similar event in his hometown of San Bernadino, California and spoke to the kids about how he was once in a similar situation to theirs.

“I encourage mental health practices because I have personally experienced how hard life realistically is,” Mattison said. “I hope that after an I AM GIFTED experience, no matter what adversity they might face, these kids can look in the mirror and say, ‘I AM GIFTED’ and truly believe it.”

The NFLPA will make a $10,000 contribution to Mattison’s foundation or the charity of his choice. He will also be eligible for the Alan Page Award at the end of the season along with all of the other weekly MVPs.