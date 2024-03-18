Alexander Mattison visiting Raiders

Running back Alexander Mattison was released by the Vikings early this month and he’s taking his first visit with a prospective employer since being let go on Monday.

Mattison will be meeting with the Raiders, per Jordan Schultz of Bleacher Report.

The Raiders saw Josh Jacobs sign with the Packers last week and they have not added anyone else to the backfield. They did re-sign Ameer Abdullah and have 2022 fourth-round pick Zamir White on hand as well.

Mattison ran 180 times for 700 yards and caught 30 passes for 192 yards and three touchdowns for the Vikings last season. The Vikings signed former Packer Aaron Jones to top their running back depth chart.