Allen Lazard: What Aaron Rodgers said about Sean Payton spoke for everyone here

  
Published July 31, 2023 05:20 PM

While Broncos head coach Sean Payton tried to walk back his scathing criticism of his predecessor, Nathaniel Hackett, Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers still fired back on Sunday with strong comments of his own.

On Monday, receiver Allen Lazard endorsed Rodgers’ message about their once and current offensive coordinator.

“Hackett is the best teacher I’ve ever had in my life,” Lazard said, via Antwan Staley of the New York Daily News. “His personality, his style of teaching, coaching, his vulnerability just to be himself, I think it’s very powerful and it speaks to high regard of him being comfortable with himself.

“I think what Aaron said spoke for everyone here. At the end of the day, everyone is entitled to their own opinion. We have bigger things to worry about than people worry about our offensive coordinator.”

Rodgers’ message, in brief, was that Payton should keep the Jets coaches names out of his mouth.

The matchup between the Broncos and Jets in Week Five can’t get here soon enough.