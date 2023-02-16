 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Tampa Bay Lightning
Flat salary cap and lack of high-profile stars lessens focus on start of NHL free agency
WTA Tournament in Bad Homburg
2023 Wimbledon Women’s Singles Draw, Bracket
etienne.jpg
2023 Fantasy Football Team Previews Hub
  • NBC Sports EDGE Staff
    ,
  • NBC Sports EDGE Staff
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_nas_sales_creditone_chicago_230701.jpg
One Day to Go: Set the stage for Grant Park 220
nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Tampa Bay Lightning
Flat salary cap and lack of high-profile stars lessens focus on start of NHL free agency
WTA Tournament in Bad Homburg
2023 Wimbledon Women’s Singles Draw, Bracket
etienne.jpg
2023 Fantasy Football Team Previews Hub
  • NBC Sports EDGE Staff
    ,
  • NBC Sports EDGE Staff
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_nas_sales_creditone_chicago_230701.jpg
One Day to Go: Set the stage for Grant Park 220
nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Alvin Kamara indicted in Las Vegas battery case

  
Published February 16, 2023 11:24 AM
nbc_pft_carrlandingspotsdraft_230215
February 15, 2023 09:24 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms debate potential landing spots for free agent quarterback Derek Carr, naming the Saints, Jets, Panthers, and Buccaneers as early frontrunners.

Saints running back Alvin Kamara has been indicted by a Las Vegas grand jury on charges related to an incident during last year’s Pro Bowl weekend.

Kamara and three other men, including Bengals cornerback Chris Lammons, have been indicted on charges of conspiracy to commit battery and battery resulting in substantial bodily harm. The men are accused of hitting and kicking another man after he and Kamara got into a dispute outside a hotel elevator.

“The state has avoided a contested preliminary hearing by indicting Mr. Kamara,” Kamara’s attorneys David Chesnoff, Drew Findling, and Richard Schonfeld said in a statement, via KLAS. “He intends to vigorously fight the allegations at trial as he was defending himself and others at the time of the incident .”

Hearings in the case were continued several times over the last 12 months. A court date is now set for March 2 in Las Vegas District Court.