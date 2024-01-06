Alvin Kamara is a game-time decision

Saints running back Alvin Kamara is questionable to play against the Falcons on Sunday, and coach Dennis Allen calls him a game-time decision.

“He’s one of those guys that is so valuable to our team that we’re going to go all the way up to game time to see where he’s at,” Allen said, via Katherine Terrell of ESPN. “He’s made improvement throughout the week and we’ll just wait until game time to make a decision on that.”

Kamara sprained an ankle against the Bucs on Sunday and missed the entire week of practice.

He has 180 carries for 694 yards, which would be a career low if he doesn’t play Sunday, and 75 catches for 466 yards with six total touchdowns in 13 games.

If Kamara can’t play, Jamaal Williams and rookie Kendre Miller will see more snaps. Miller, who hasn’t played since Nov. 5 because of an ankle injury, missed Friday’s practice with an illness.